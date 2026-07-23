Capital Small Finance Bank Reports ₹41 Crore Profit In Q1 FY27, Advances Grow 22% YoY

Mumbai: Capital Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹41 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2026, marking a 29% increase from ₹32 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

Revenue and Expenses

The bank's net interest income for Q1 FY27 stood at ₹134 crore, a 22% rise from ₹110 crore in Q1 FY26. Total income from operations for the quarter was ₹314.30 crore, while total expenses amounted to ₹249.95 crore.

Asset Quality Improves

Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) improved to 2.47% as of June 2026, down from 2.54% in Q4 FY26. Net non-performing assets (NNPA) also saw an improvement, standing at 1.14% compared to 1.24% in the previous quarter.

Deposit Growth

Total deposits grew by 16% year-on-year to ₹10,596 crore as of 30 June 2026, up from ₹9,110 crore in the same period last year. The cost of deposits declined to 5.6% in Q1 FY27 from 5.75% in Q4 FY26.

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Key Ratios

The capital adequacy ratio (CAR) for the bank was reported at 21.58% in Q1 FY27. Return on assets (RoA) for the quarter was 1.30%, while return on equity (RoE) stood at 11.20%. Earnings per share (EPS) was ₹9.1 for the quarter.

Branch Network

As of 30 June 2026, Capital Small Finance Bank operates a network of 216 branches across five states and two union territories. The bank plans to expand its brand outreach into contiguous states like Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.