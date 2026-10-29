ESAF Small Finance Bank Records ₹160.17 Crore Profit In Q2 FY27; Recommends Director Re-Appointment

ESAF Small Finance Bank |

Mumbai: ESAF Small Finance Bank announced on October 29, 2026, that its standalone net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, increased to ₹160.17 crore, compared to a loss of ₹115.81 crore in the same quarter last year.

Financial Performance

The standalone total income for the quarter stood at ₹1,388.04 crore, up from ₹964.98 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year. Interest earned by the bank rose to ₹1,174.71 crore in Q2 FY27 from ₹819.82 crore in Q2 FY26.

Read Also ESAF Small Finance Bank Reports ₹80.08 Crore Standalone Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Operating Results

Operating profit before provisions and contingencies for the quarter was ₹362.39 crore, a substantial increase from ₹93.25 crore reported in the year-ago quarter. The bank's total expenditure, excluding provisions and contingencies, reached ₹1,025.65 crore, compared to ₹871.73 crore in Q2 FY26.

Earnings Per Share

Basic earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, was ₹3.10, marking a positive turnaround from a basic loss per share of ₹2.25 in the same period last year. Diluted EPS also improved to ₹3.10 from a loss of ₹2.24.

Director Re-appointment

The board of directors recommended the re-appointment of George Kalaparambil John as Whole Time Director (Executive Director) for a period of three years, effective from May 18, 2027, until May 17, 2030. The re-appointment is subject to approval from the Reserve Bank of India.

Capital Adequacy

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) for the bank as of September 30, 2026, was 24.14 per cent, compared to 22.43 per cent in the year-ago period. The bank's net worth stood at ₹2,023.24 crore.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.