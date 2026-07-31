ESAF Small Finance Bank Reports ₹80.08 Crore Standalone Net Profit In Q1 FY27

Mumbai: ESAF Small Finance Bank on Thursday reported a standalone net profit of ₹80.08 crore for the first quarter of the financial year 2026-27. This compares with a standalone net loss of ₹81.22 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Total Income and Expenses

The bank’s total standalone income for the quarter stood at ₹1,346.01 crore, an increase from ₹1,023.37 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Total expenses, excluding provisions and contingencies, were ₹997.03 crore, up from ₹898.45 crore a year ago.

Earnings Per Share

Standalone basic and diluted earnings per share for the quarter were ₹1.55 each, compared to a loss per share of ₹1.58 (basic) and ₹1.57 (diluted) in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Capital Adequacy and Net Worth

The Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 was 23.86%. The net worth of the bank stood at ₹1,863.82 crore.

Utilisation of Issue Proceeds

The bank reported that the proceeds from the non-convertible debentures issued on 25 June 2026, amounting to ₹85 crore, have been fully utilised as per the objects of the issue. The issue comprised listed, rated, taxable, unsecured, transferable, redeemable, fully paid-up, Basel II compliant lower Tier II subordinated bonds.

Loans and Capital

ESAF Small Finance Bank allotted 2,89,182 equity shares during the quarter due to the exercise of options under its approved employee stock option scheme. Additionally, the bank raised Tier II capital of ₹85.00 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2026.

Audit and Review

The unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended 30 June 2026 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and approved by the Board of Directors on 31 July 2026. Joint Statutory Auditors Kirtane & Pandit LLP and Sundaram & Srinivasan issued an unmodified limited review report on these results.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes. It does not constitute investment advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any security.