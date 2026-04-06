ESAF Small Finance Bank Reports ₹25,850 Crore Deposits & 19.42% Growth In Advances For FY26

ESAF Small Finance Bank reported total deposits of Rs 25,850 crore as of March 31, 2026, reflecting 11.05 percent year-on-year growth. |

Kochi: ESAF Small Finance Bank’s latest update points to a year of strong balance sheet growth, driven by expansion in lending, deposits, and customer reach.

The bank’s total deposits rose to Rs 25,850 crore as of March 31, 2026, marking an 11.05 percent increase compared to Rs 23,277 crore a year earlier. Term deposits contributed significantly, reaching Rs 19,669 crore, up 12.43 percent year-on-year, while CASA deposits grew 6.88 percent to Rs 6,181 crore. However, the CASA ratio moderated to 23.91 percent from 24.84 percent, indicating a slightly higher reliance on term deposits.

Gross advances climbed to Rs 22,426 crore, reflecting a 19.42 percent rise over Rs 18,779 crore in the previous year. Growth was led by retail and other loans, which surged 37.88 percent to Rs 13,680 crore, offsetting a marginal decline of 1.25 percent in micro loans. The shift toward secured lending segments signals a strategic pivot toward lower-risk, asset-backed portfolios.

Secured advances now account for 61 percent of total advances, up from 52.84 percent a year ago. These include gold loans, mortgage, mobility, MSME, and agriculture financing. The bank also reported selling non-performing assets worth Rs 1,019 crore during the year, which impacted reported growth. Without this adjustment, advances growth would have been higher, reflecting underlying demand strength.

Loan disbursements more than doubled to Rs 42,529 crore in FY26 from Rs 20,985 crore in FY25, indicating aggressive expansion. The bank’s customer base crossed 1.02 crore, with 8.01 lakh new customers added during the year. Its distribution network expanded to 804 branches, 720 ATMs, and 1,049 customer service centres across 24 states and 2 union territories, strengthening its reach.

The bank’s credit-deposit ratio increased to 86.75 percent from 80.68 percent, reflecting stronger credit growth relative to deposits. This suggests a more active deployment of funds into lending operations. Overall, ESAF Small Finance Bank’s performance highlights a shift toward secured lending, rapid disbursement growth, and expanding customer reach, positioning it for continued scale-up.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company filing dated April 4, 2026. All figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.