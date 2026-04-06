Axis Bank Reports ₹12,442 Billion Advances With 18.4% Growth For March 2026 Quarter

Axis Bank reported steady growth in its March 2026 quarterly update, with gross advances rising to Rupees 12,442 billion and total deposits reaching Rupees 13,358 billion. |

Mumbai: Axis Bank’s latest provisional update signals consistent balance sheet expansion, with both lending and deposit franchises showing resilience despite a competitive banking environment.

Axis Bank’s gross advances stood at Rs 12,442 billion as of March 31, 2026, marking a 6.3 percent increase over the December 2025 quarter and an 18.4 percent rise compared to the previous year. This growth highlights continued credit demand across retail and corporate segments, suggesting the bank has maintained its loan book momentum through the quarter.

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On the liability side, total deposits reached Rs 13,358 billion, up 6.0 percent quarter-on-quarter and 13.9 percent year-on-year. Within this, CASA deposits grew to Rs 5,289 billion, registering a 7.3 percent sequential increase, while term deposits climbed to Rs 8,069 billion, reflecting a 5.1 percent rise over the previous quarter. The steady CASA growth indicates improved low-cost deposit mobilization, supporting margins.

Average deposit balances also showed moderate expansion. Total quarterly average deposits stood at Rs 12,265 billion, growing 2.4 percent sequentially and 13.1 percent year-on-year. CASA average balances increased to Rs 4,583 billion, while term deposit averages rose to Rs 7,682 billion. This trend suggests stable deposit accretion rather than sharp inflows, pointing to a calibrated funding strategy.

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The overall performance appears driven by a balanced mix of credit growth and deposit mobilization. Management indicated that the figures remain provisional and subject to audit, but the data underscores a consistent trajectory in both lending and funding operations. The steady rise across key metrics reflects disciplined execution rather than one-off gains.

Looking ahead, Axis Bank’s ability to sustain CASA growth alongside expanding advances will be critical for maintaining profitability. The current trend suggests the bank is focusing on stable, granular growth while managing funding costs in a competitive rate environment. In summary, Axis Bank closed the March 2026 quarter with solid growth across advances and deposits, reinforcing its position as a steadily expanding private sector lender.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing dated April 5, 2026. The figures are provisional and subject to audit, and no independent verification has been conducted.