Axis Bank Approves ₹1,500 Crore Capital Infusion In Subsidiary By March 2027

Axis Bank has approved an investment of Rupees 1,500 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary Axis Finance Limited through a rights issue. |

Mumbai: Axis Bank is reinforcing its lending ecosystem with fresh capital support to its NBFC arm, signalling a push to strengthen growth in non-banking financial operations.

Axis Bank’s board committee has cleared a proposal to invest Rs 1,500 crore in Axis Finance Limited. The investment will be made via subscription to a rights issue, ensuring continued full ownership of the subsidiary. The move is aimed at strengthening the capital base of Axis Finance to support its expanding lending activities.

The primary objective of the investment is to provide growth capital to Axis Finance Limited, which operates as a non-banking financial company. As detailed in Annexure A on page 2, the subsidiary reported a turnover of Rs 2,504 crore for the half year ended FY26, indicating a growing operational scale.

The proposed capital infusion has received approval from the Reserve Bank of India through its letter dated March 10, 2026. The transaction will be executed on an arm’s length basis despite being a related party transaction, with no promoter group interest involved in the subsidiary.

Axis Bank will retain 100 percent shareholding in Axis Finance both before and after the investment. The infusion will be made entirely in cash and completed by March 31, 2027, providing a structured timeline for capital deployment and business expansion. Axis Bank’s latest move reflects its strategy to strengthen its subsidiary ecosystem while supporting long-term growth in lending through its NBFC platform.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the company’s regulatory filing and does not include independent verification or additional reporting.