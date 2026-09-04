LCC Projects IPO Set To Open September 9, Price Band Fixed At ₹139-146 Per Share

LCC Projects IPO |

New Delhi: Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company LCC Projects Ltd has fixed a price band of Rs 139-146 per equity share for its upcoming Rs 427-crore initial public offering.

The LCC Projects IPO will open for public subscription on September 9 and close on September 11. Bidding for anchor investors is scheduled for September 8.

LCC Projects IPO Details

The public offering comprises a fresh issue of equity shares worth up to Rs 258 crore along with an Offer for Sale (OFS) of up to 1.15 crore shares.

At the upper end of the LCC Projects IPO price band, the total issue size is estimated at around Rs 427 crore. At the lower end, the IPO will be worth approximately Rs 419 crore.

The company plans to use proceeds from the fresh issue to purchase equipment and repay debt. A portion of the funds will also be allocated towards general corporate purposes.

What Does LCC Projects Do?

LCC Projects is a multidisciplinary EPC company with more than two decades of experience in infrastructure development, particularly irrigation and water supply projects.

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Its portfolio includes the construction of dams, barrages, weirs, hydraulic structures, canals and pipe distribution networks.

The company also undertakes lift irrigation works, water supply schemes and other EPC infrastructure projects.

LCC Projects Listing Date

Following the completion of the IPO, LCC Projects shares are proposed to list on both the BSE and NSE on September 17.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors is the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while KFin Technologies has been appointed as the registrar to the issue.