Launch of PubG's Indian replacement BGMI disrupted as Servers play spoilsport | Twitter

Krafton last week declared BGMI's return with a lot of fanfare but the gamers who had enlisted themselves for the public test before the official launch were left disappointed as they found themselves locked out.

According to a statement by Krafton's statement, these individuals had received a message asking them to download the game from the play store but the servers and the download link proved to be a dead-end leaving the gamers high and dry. For those not aware, the closed track for the BGMI has been updated but with the servers being elusive the gamers had no access to it.

Krafton called this a technical glitch as some users who had not signed up for it also received the message. Krafton said, "We realize that some users who had not signed up for the closed test are also getting this message. It's a technical error, and we're pulling out all the stops to fix it."

This statement by the gaming company helped appease the gamers but there is no denying the frustration of the gamers as BGMI is still unavailable on the Play Store. The Indian gamers are holding their breath hoping to soon be able to access the Indian variant of PUBG.

