Landmark Cars receives letter of intent from MG cars to set up dealership in Madhya Pradesh

This business will include sales and after sales of MG Cars.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 31, 2023, 12:50 PM IST
Landmark Cars Limited, a premium automotive retail businesses in India, has received a Letter of Intent from MG Motor India Private Limited for opening dealerships in Indore and Bhopal, in the State of Madhya Pradesh, the company announced through an exchange filing. This dealership will be established in one of the wholly owned subsidiaries of Landmark Cars. This business will include Sales and After Sales of MG Cars.

With this, Landmark Cars will be adding a new premium segment car dealership in its repertoire.

Landmark Cars shares

The shares of Landmark Cars on Wednesday at 12:43 pm IST were at Rs 709.65, down by 0.17 per cent.

