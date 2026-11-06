KSB Limited Q3 Sales Rise 19 Percent To Rs 772 Crore, Profit Before Tax Declines To Rs 75 Crore Amid Higher Expenses

FKSB Limited reported revenue from operations of Rupees 26,957 million and profit before tax of Rupees 3,873 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. |

Mumbai: KSB Limited announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026, reporting sales of Rs 772.70 crore. The figure marked an 18.95 percent increase compared to Rs 649.60 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.

Financial Details

Profit before tax for the quarter stood at Rs 75.60 crore, down from Rs 87.80 crore in the same period last year. Profit before tax margin contracted to 9.8 percent from 13.5 percent, while expenses rose to Rs 707.90 crore.

Nine-Month Performance

For the first nine months of 2026, sales reached Rs 2,064.70 crore, representing an 8.00 percent increase from Rs 1,911.70 crore in the previous year. Profit before tax for the nine-month period dropped to Rs 203.50 crore from Rs 248.50 crore.

Major Orders

Sales growth was driven by major projects and export orders in petrochemicals, nuclear power, and energy sectors. Notable orders included contracts from Dangote, ONGC, and the Kaiga Nuclear Power Plant Units 5 and 6, according to the company.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.

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