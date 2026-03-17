KSB Reports ₹26,957 Million Revenue & ₹3,873 Million PBT In FY25 Investor Update

FKSB Limited reported revenue from operations of Rupees 26,957 million and profit before tax of Rupees 3,873 million for the year ended December 31, 2025. |

Pune: KSB is showing consistent growth across its core pump and valve businesses, backed by rising orders, improving profitability, and a diversified industrial presence.

KSB reported revenue from operations of Rs 26,957 million in FY25, up from Rs 25,331 million in FY24, as shown in the financial snapshot on page 13. Profit before tax rose to Rs 3,873 million from Rs 3,503 million, while EBITDA increased to Rs 3,526 million. The performance reflects stable demand and improved operational efficiency.

Order intake continues to trend upward, with average monthly intake rising to Rs 2,493 million in 2025, as illustrated on page 18. The company’s total orders on hand reached Rs 25,848 million by December 2025, indicating strong execution visibility across domestic and export markets.

Growth is being driven by key sectors including energy, water and wastewater, solar, and industrial applications. The presentation highlights rising demand in solar and water segments, supported by new product launches and municipal orders, while energy projects and exports are also contributing to momentum.

KSB maintains a wide operational network with six manufacturing plants, over 350 service centers, and more than 800 authorized dealers across India, as shown on page 6. The company is also strengthening sustainability initiatives, achieving 65 percent green energy generation and reducing emissions as part of its ESG goals. The investor update reflects KSB’s focus on steady growth, diversified sector exposure, and operational expansion, positioning it for continued momentum across industrial and infrastructure segments.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s investor presentation document and does not include external verification or additional sources.