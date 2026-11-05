Cummins India Q2 FY27 Sales Rise 4% To ₹3,247 Crore As Data Centre And Manufacturing Demand Remains Strong, Profit Before Tax Tumbles 28.4% To ₹601 Crore While Net Profit Stands At ₹467 Crore

Cummins India |

Mumbai: Cummins India reported a 4 per cent year-on-year increase in standalone total sales to ₹3,247 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by domestic demand and export growth.

However, the power solutions manufacturer's profitability came under pressure as higher commodity prices, freight costs and changes in product mix affected margins during the July-September quarter.

Sales Performance

Cummins India's standalone total sales increased 4 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. However, sales declined 4 per cent sequentially, indicating softer performance compared with the April-June quarter. The company reported continued demand across several domestic industrial and infrastructure-related sectors.

Profit Declines

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at ₹601 crore during Q2 FY27, representing a 28.4 per cent year-on-year decline. Sequentially, PBT decreased 16.6 per cent compared with the preceding quarter. The company's profit before tax margin stood at 18.5 per cent. Profit after tax was recorded at ₹467 crore, translating into a net profit margin of 14.4 per cent.

Domestic Business

Domestic sales reached ₹2,692 crore during the September quarter, registering 5 per cent growth over Q2 FY26. However, domestic revenue declined 6 per cent compared with the previous quarter. Domestic operations remained the largest contributor to the company's overall sales.

Export Growth

Export sales increased 2 per cent year-on-year to ₹555 crore. On a sequential basis, exports recorded 6 per cent growth, outperforming the domestic business during the quarter. The increase provided additional support to overall revenue performance.

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Margin Pressure

Managing Director Adegbile Adewunmi said domestic demand remained healthy, particularly across data centres, manufacturing and real estate. However, commodity and freight inflation, alongside changes in product mix, weighed on quarterly margins.

Business Outlook

Cummins India's September-quarter performance reflected stable sales growth but weaker profitability. Going forward, investors will monitor domestic demand, export performance and cost pressures. The company's ability to manage input costs and protect operating margins will remain important for earnings performance.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before investing.