Cummins India Reports 22% Revenue Growth, Net Profit Up 23% In Q4 FY26

Cummins India reported 22 percent growth in Q4 FY26 revenue to Rs 2,963.2 crore. |

Mumbai: Cummins India Limited reported higher consolidated revenue and profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, supported by strong engine business performance and improved profitability.

Revenue from operations rose 22 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,963.2 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 2,428.1 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net profit increased 23 percent to Rs 649.5 crore from Rs 529.5 crore a year ago. Profit before tax stood at Rs 851.7 crore, compared with Rs 690.3 crore in Q4 FY25.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, revenue declined 1.4 percent from Rs 3,006.2 crore reported in Q3 FY26. However, net profit rose 34 percent from Rs 486.1 crore in the previous quarter. Total expenses during the quarter stood at Rs 2,422.6 crore, lower than Rs 2,475.6 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company also reported a reversal of Rs 32.3 crore related to labour code provisions, compared with an exceptional expense of Rs 126.5 crore recorded in the December quarter. This supported the improvement in quarterly profitability and margins.

What Drove The Numbers?

Cummins India said its engines business remained the key contributor to growth during the quarter. The company’s consolidated sales from the engines segment rose to Rs 2,963.2 crore, while the lubes business generated sales of Rs 921.4 crore during the quarter.

Profit before tax from the engines business increased to Rs 805.2 crore from Rs 652.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Basic earnings per share for Q4 FY26 stood at Rs 23.43 compared with Rs 19.10 in Q4 FY25.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated revenue from operations increased 17 percent to Rs 11,949.7 crore from Rs 10,219.2 crore in FY25. Annual net profit rose 18 percent to Rs 2,361.8 crore from Rs 1,999.9 crore in the previous financial year.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 46 per share for FY26, in addition to an interim dividend of Rs 20 per share declared earlier during the year.

The company also recorded a one-time gain from the sale of its subsidiary Cummins Sales & Service Private Limited.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.