 MP's Proposed Rewa Nuclear Power Plant Faces Congress Opposition; Umang Singhar Raises Safety Concerns, Vows To Take Issue To Assembly
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MP's Proposed Rewa Nuclear Power Plant Faces Congress Opposition; Umang Singhar Raises Safety Concerns, Vows To Take Issue To Assembly

Congress opposed the proposed nuclear power plant in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, raising concerns over villagers' safety, health and environmental risks. Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar visited protesting residents in Sarai-Rojauhi village, pledged support and promised to raise the issue in the Assembly. He also announced ₹1 lakh assistance to a deceased protester's family.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, October 25, 2026, 09:48 PM IST
MP's Proposed Rewa Nuclear Power Plant Faces Congress Opposition; Umang Singhar Raises Safety Concerns, Vows To Take Issue To Assembly
MP's Proposed Rewa Nuclear Power Plant Faces Congress Opposition; Umang Singhar Raises Safety Concerns, Vows To Take Issue To Assembly | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Setting up a nuclear power plant in the densely populated areas of Rewa district was an irresponsible decision by the government. We are not opposed to development, but we oppose destruction in the name of development, said Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar in Rewa on Sunday.

The Congress-backed protesters are opposing a proposed nuclear power plant in Rewa district.

“Is the government concerned about residents' safety, health and the potential risks of nuclear pollution? The government is putting the lives of tribals and villagers at risk by disregarding rules.

Singhar visited Sarai-Rojauhi village in Sirmaur to meet tribals and villagers who are protesting against the proposed project. He also announced financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh to the family of Vimla Kol, who died during the agitation.

He assured the protesters of full support in their fight against the proposed nuclear power plant. He stated that a nuclear power plant would not be allowed to be set up in Rewa.

This critical issue will be raised prominently in the Legislative Assembly, he added.

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