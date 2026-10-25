12th Edition Of 'Run Bhopal Run 2026' Set For December 6; Introduces 'RBR Junior' And Green Initiatives | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The 12th edition of "Run Bhopal Run 2026" (RBR) is scheduled to be held in the state capital on December 6. Organised by the Bhopal Runners, this year’s event carries the central theme "Daud Hindustan ke Dil ke Liye" (Run for the Heart of India). The flagship marathon aims to promote physical and mental health, a tobacco-free lifestyle, de-addiction awareness, organ donation, and environmental sustainability across the region.

Secretary of the Farmers Welfare and Agriculture Development Department and organiser of the event, Nishant Warwade told media persons at a press conference in the city on Saturday that in a major first for the event, they have introduced "RBR Junior" to cater to growing demand from young running enthusiasts aged 6 to 12 years.

Scheduled a day prior on December 5, the junior event will feature a 1 km run for children aged 6 to 8 (accompanied by parents), alongside a 2 km run and a 4 km walk for ages 8 to 12.

The official T-shirts and medals for both the main half marathon and the junior edition will be unveiled on the afternoon of December 5.

RBR 2026 is emphasising sustainability by adopting the principles of Reuse, Recycle, and Reduce. The event will feature green medals, eco-friendly branding, and recyclable materials to lower its environmental footprint. Additionally, the half marathon is certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), ensuring it adheres strictly to global athletic standards.

The main marathon on December 6 will run with over 10,000 runners expected to participate across three major distance categories starting and finishing at TT Nagar Stadium. The 21-km Half Marathon will flag off, followed by the 10 KM run and the 5 KM run.

The routes will traverse key city landmarks, including Platinum Plaza, Boulevard Street, Jawahar Chowk, Smart City Road, and the Polytechnic area.

To ensure runner comfort and safety, all routes will be fully equipped with hydration points, energy drinks, mobile emergency medical units, ambulances, and physiotherapy stations, alongside live music bands, DJs, and Zumba sessions to maintain high energy levels.

Organisers have announced cash prizes totaling approximately Rs 4 Lakhs across various age categories. Additionally, participants will be eligible for special awards, including the "Strides Medal" for multi-year participation and the newly instituted "Brigadier Joshi Memorial Award," established in memory of the late sports enthusiast and RBR ambassador Brigadier Rajesh Joshi to recognise outstanding sportsmanship.

Participant engagement will also be enhanced through a new "Race Photos Access" feature on the committee's official website, allowing runners to download high-resolution photos of their run after the event.

A two-day pre-event expo will take place on December 4 and 5, where registered participants can collect their T-shirts, bibs, guidebooks, and goodie bags. The event will conclude with a special ceremony honouring organ donor families for their life-saving contributions to society.