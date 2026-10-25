Indore Newborn's Body Found Near Ring Road Dhaba, Police Scan CCTV Footage To Identify Person Who Abandoned Baby | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police found the body of a one-day-old newborn in an open ground opposite Pratiksha Dhaba on Ring Road in the Bhanwarkuan police station area on Saturday morning.

Police suspect that an unidentified woman abandoned the newborn soon after birth. They are examining footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity.

According to Bhanwarkuan police, the station received information in the morning that the body of a newborn was lying in an open space near Pratiksha Dhaba. A police team reached the spot and recovered the body.

Preliminary information suggests that the incident may have occurred during the night. However, it is not yet clear whether the newborn's body was found in a heap of garbage or in the open ground. Police are verifying the circumstances at the spot.

Search on through CCTV footage

Police are examining recordings from CCTV cameras in the surrounding area to establish who left the newborn there and when the incident occurred. The woman who allegedly abandoned the newborn has not yet been identified.

Police are gathering leads from CCTV footage and other evidence. The circumstances surrounding the incident will become clear only after the investigation is completed.