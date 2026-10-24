Indore Theft Caught On Cam: Thief Steals 36 Smartphones Worth ₹9 Lakh From Mobile Shop In Pavanputra Nagar

Indore: 36 Smartphones Worth ₹9 Lakh Stolen In Mobile Shop Theft In Pavanputra Nagar |

Indore Mobile Theft: A late night mobile theft was caught in CCTV cameras in Indore, where a thief broke into a mobile store in Pavanputra Nagar and stole 36 smartphones worth approximately ₹9 lakh, according to the police. The incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Rajendra Nagar police station.

The theft came to light when shop owner Amit Pal opened his store in the morning and found the mobile phones missing. He subsequently informed the police.

#WATCH | CCTV: Thief Caught Stealing Smartphones From Mobile Shop At Pavanputra Nagar In #Indore#MadhyaPradesh #MPNews https://t.co/slJByJ3mse — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) October 24, 2026

Thief Enters Shop Through Roof

Amit Pal, a resident of Pavanputra Nagar, runs a mobile store that sells and repairs phones. Last night, he closed the shop as usual and returned home when the theft took place.

According to the complainant, the accused entered the shop through the terrace after displacing the tin roofing sheet. They stole smartphones kept in the display area and on the counter before fleeing. The Pavanputra Nagar mobile shop theft resulted in the loss of 36 smartphones worth ₹9 lakh.

Following Amit Pal's complaint, police registered an FIR and began investigating the Rajendra Nagar theft case.

Police Examine CCTV Footage

Police reached the spot after receiving information about the burglary and collected evidence. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from cameras installed in and around the area. The footage has revealed a suspected thief, and police are trying to identify the suspect based on his appearance.

The Indore police investigation is also examining whether the stolen phones could be sold in the market. Police are working to identify and arrest the accused.