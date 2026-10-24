Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Faces Objections From BJP Leaders Too; Alok Sharma Questions Growth Corridor Funding, MLAs Seek Major Changes | Representative image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): After a gap of 21 years, the state government has released the draft Bhopal Master Plan, but it has drawn objections not only from residents, farmers and traders but also from elected representatives of the ruling BJP.

BJP leaders have raised concerns over the proposed growth corridor, its funding, road width norms and the exclusion of certain areas from the master plan. They have sought the inclusion of areas where illegal colonies are mushrooming, regularisation of old settlements and changes to provisions governing commercial establishments.

One leader has even demanded cancellation of the draft plan. The representatives plan to take up their concerns and suggestions with the government.

Fails to understand growth corridor concept, questions funding: MP Alok Sharma

Interacting with Free Press, Member of Parliament (MP) Alok Sharma said that he fails to understand the concept of growth corridor mentioned in the master plan. He wondered where the budget would come from for it. Over this particular issue, he is going to put his views before the competent officer shortly.

Moreover, he is going to oppose the expansion of Khanugaon, which has been established on the basis of 'Inayatnama' (the deed related to donation of land). He was of the view that Khanugaon has come up in the area of the Upper Lake and the lake should be saved at any cost.

Moreover, he added that capricious behaviour of officers in the name of floor area ratio (FAR) will not be allowed as it will leave poor people in distress.

Large number of objections point to need for corrections: MLA Rameshwar Sharma

BJP MLA from Huzur Rameshwar Sharma said that when something new comes, it is not entirely perfect. If so many objections are coming against the master plan, then they point towards the need for corrections.

Some areas of Berasia not covered in master plan: MLA Vishnu Khatri

BJP MLA from Berasia Vishnu Khatri said some areas of his constituency have not been covered in the proposed master plan and illegal colonies are mushrooming there.

He wants areas such as Lambakheda, Mubarakpur and Parwalia to be included in the master plan so that the practice of developing illegal colonies could be curtailed and systematic development could be ensured. He has taken proposals from different panchayats over this issue and is going to submit them to the government.

Sabnani has reservations over road width norms

BJP MLA from Dakshin Pashchim assembly seat Bhagwandas Sabnani also has reservations over some of the provisions mentioned in the master plan. Pitching for regularisation of old settlements, he said that he is going to give suggestions over the provisions set for the operation of shops on the basis of road width.

Dhruvnarayan had even demanded cancellation of master plan

Notably, former MLA Dhruvnarayan Singh had already voiced his concern over the master plan during the BJP core committee meeting of Bhopal district held recently and even demanded that the master plan should be cancelled.