 Bhopal Holi Tragedy: Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Driver Who Ran Over 27-Year-Old
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Bhopal Holi Tragedy: Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Driver Who Ran Over 27-Year-Old

A Bhopal court sentenced pickup driver Rahul Lodhi to 10 years' imprisonment after convicting him in a fatal Holi dispute. The incident occurred in Ashoka Garden on March 14, 2025, when Holi colours splashed onto his vehicle. Victim Shailendra Singh was run over and dragged up to 300 metres.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 22, 2026, 10:46 PM IST
Bhopal Holi Tragedy: Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Driver Who Ran Over 27-Year-Old
Bhopal Holi Tragedy: Court Awards 10-Year Jail Term To Driver Who Ran Over 27-Year-Old | Representational Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The District and Sessions Court has convicted a man, awarding 10 years' imprisonment in a Holi festival dispute that led to a death in Subhash Colony under the Ashoka Garden police station area.

According to public prosecutor PN Rajput, on March 14, 2025, a 27-year-old youth, Shailendra Singh aka Appu, a resident of Subhash Colony, was celebrating Holi with his friends near Ruchi Restaurant in the Ashoka Garden area.

While he and his friends were dancing and celebrating, some Holi colour splashed onto a passing loaded pickup van.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as Rahul Lodhi, got extremely enraged as the colours fell on his vehicle. The driver stopped the pickup van and confronted the group of friends.

The verbal argument quickly turned violent. In a fit of rage, the driver drove his vehicle directly at Shailendra Singh, running him over and dragging him under the vehicle for nearly 200 to 300 metres before fleeing the scene.

Shailendra sustained critical internal injuries and was rushed to a nearby private hospital by his friends. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

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