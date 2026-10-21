Bhopal Sculptor Nidhi Chopra, Ravindra Roy Receive National Art Awards By President Droupadi Murmu | VIDEO | X

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Two artists from Madhya Pradesh have brought recognition to the state by winning prestigious national art awards. Bhopal-based sculptor Nidhi Chopra received the National Lalit Kala Akademi Award, while Ravindra Roy won the Grand Prize at the Third Print Biennale India 2026 for his artwork Operation Sindoor.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the awards at a ceremony in New Delhi on Wednesday. Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat was also present.

Addressing the gathering, President Murmu said, "Artists should be encouraged to create even better art and inspire others through their work. There are many communities living in villages, such as those associated with Sohrai painting. Sohrai painting is known across the world, but the artists remain in their villages. They have written to me saying that they need some training so that they, too, can participate in competitions."

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu presents the Lalit Kala Akademi Awards at the 65th National Exhibition of Art https://t.co/ikMJaPsHlo — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

Nidhi Chopra Honoured For Sculpture

Nidhi Chopra received the award in the sculpture category for her ceramic artwork Tangible Dreams. Born in New Delhi, Chopra currently lives and works in Bhopal. She completed her Bachelor of Fine Arts in Sculpture from Jaipur.

Her artworks explore themes such as memories and identity. Her works have been displayed at major exhibitions, including those organised by the Lalit Kala Akademi and Bharat Bhavan.

She has participated in several national and international ceramic workshops, including programmes in South Korea and China. She also attended a national ceramic workshop at Bharat Bhavan, Bhopal, in 2025.

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu says, "Artists should be encouraged to create even better art and inspire others through their work. There are many communities living in villages, such as those associated with Sohrai painting. Sohrai painting is known across the world, but the artists remain in their villages. They have written to me saying that they need some training so that they, too, can participate in competitions..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

Ravindra Roy Wins Grand Prize

Roy received the Grand Prize for his artwork Operation Sindoor. The competition featured artworks by Indian and international artists. Printmaking involves transferring images created on a surface or plate onto paper or other materials.

Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu says, "The artworks showcased at this year’s National Exhibition of Art express diverse themes and perspectives, reflecting the breadth of Indian art and its continuously evolving nature. Printmaking is also an important medium for taking art to society..." — IANS (@ians_india) October 21, 2026

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270 Artworks Selected

The 65th National Exhibition of Art received around 2,495 entries from 27 states and Union Territories, covering more than 6,175 artworks. After two rounds of selection, organisers chose 270 artworks for the exhibition, while 20 artists received national awards.

Addressing the ceremony, Shekhawat said the government was working to connect Indian artists with international platforms and collectors to improve recognition and financial opportunities.