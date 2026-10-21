MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Aid For Families Of Martyred Police Personnel; Amount To Be Equally Divided Between Wife & Parents | VIDEO

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the ₹1 crore financial assistance given to families of martyred police personnel will be divided equally between their wives and parents. Under the arrangement, the wife will receive ₹50 lakh, while the parents will get the remaining ₹50 lakh.
He made the announcement during the state-level Police Commemoration Day programme held at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 21.
Government Committed To Police Welfare
The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to the welfare of police personnel and their families. He also assured that promotions and fresh recruitments in the police department would continue.
Yadav paid tribute to 9 Madhya Pradesh police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.
Naxal Menace Ended After 35 Years
The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has successfully overcome the Naxal menace after nearly 35 years because of the bravery and dedication of security personnel.
He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance for the achievement.
Yadav said the police and armed forces play a crucial role in maintaining national security, peace and social order.
Cybercrime, Drug Trafficking Remain Challenges
The Chief Minister said cybercrime and drug trafficking remain major challenges for the police. However, he expressed confidence that security personnel would tackle these threats effectively.
Director General of Police Kailash Makwana also paid tribute to the martyrs and assured their families of continued support.
He said police service is not merely a job but a responsibility that demands dedication and sacrifice.
Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to honour 10 CRPF personnel killed by Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959.