MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Aid For Families Of Martyred Police Personnel; Amount To Be Equally Divided Between Wife & Parents | VIDEO

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces ₹1 Crore Aid For Families Of Martyred Police Personnel, Says Naxal Menace Ended After 35 Years | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday announced that the ₹1 crore financial assistance given to families of martyred police personnel will be divided equally between their wives and parents. Under the arrangement, the wife will receive ₹50 lakh, while the parents will get the remaining ₹50 lakh.

He made the announcement during the state-level Police Commemoration Day programme held at Lal Parade Ground in Bhopal on October 21.

शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिजनों को मिलने वाली सहायता राशि का 50% पत्नी और 50% माता-पिता को देने का निर्णय लिया है। अपनी दक्षता से प्रदेश का मान बढ़ाने वाले हमारे जवान साइबर अपराध और ड्रग तस्करी की चुनौतियों से भी प्रभावी ढंग से निपटेंगे। हमारी सरकार पुलिसकर्मियों की पदोन्नति और नई भर्तियों के लिए प्रतिबद्ध है। - मुख्यमंत्री @DrMohanYadav51 जी — BJP Madhya Pradesh (@BJP4MP) October 21, 2026

Government Committed To Police Welfare

The Chief Minister said the state government is committed to the welfare of police personnel and their families. He also assured that promotions and fresh recruitments in the police department would continue.

Yadav paid tribute to 9 Madhya Pradesh police officers and personnel who lost their lives in the line of duty this year.

आज पुलिस स्मृति दिवस के अवसर पर भोपाल के लाल परेड मैदान में अमर शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की। देश की आंतरिक सुरक्षा के लिए सर्वोच्च बलिदान देने वाले वीर पुलिसकर्मियों पर देश को गर्व है। दुनिया में मची उथल-पुथल के बीच अगर देश में लोकतंत्र सुरक्षित है, तो उसमें हमारे पुलिस बल की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। मध्यप्रदेश को नक्सलवाद से मुक्त कराने में हमारे जवानों का योगदान अविस्मरणीय है। शहीद पुलिसकर्मियों के परिवारों को ₹1 करोड़ की सहायता राशि में से 50% पत्नी एवं 50% माता-पिता को देने का निर्णय उनके प्रति हमारी संवेदनशीलता का प्रतीक है। #PoliceCommemorationDay #पुलिस_स्मृति_दिवस — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 21, 2026

Naxal Menace Ended After 35 Years

The Chief Minister said Madhya Pradesh has successfully overcome the Naxal menace after nearly 35 years because of the bravery and dedication of security personnel.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's guidance for the achievement.

Yadav said the police and armed forces play a crucial role in maintaining national security, peace and social order.

Cybercrime, Drug Trafficking Remain Challenges

The Chief Minister said cybercrime and drug trafficking remain major challenges for the police. However, he expressed confidence that security personnel would tackle these threats effectively.

Director General of Police Kailash Makwana also paid tribute to the martyrs and assured their families of continued support.

He said police service is not merely a job but a responsibility that demands dedication and sacrifice.

Police Commemoration Day is observed annually on October 21 to honour 10 CRPF personnel killed by Chinese troops in Ladakh in 1959.