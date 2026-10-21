MP CM Mohan Yadav Performs Shastra Poojan, Launches Police Setu App To Boost Smart Policing In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav performed traditional 'Shastra Poojan' at the DRP Line on Tuesday, on Vijayadashami. He also launched the Police Setu app, developed by the Indore Police Commissionerate to improve public services.

He flagged off 50 motorcycles and a four-wheeler police mobile vehicle received under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The CM performed 'Kanya Pujan', 'Shastra Poojan' and a 'havan' in the presence of public representatives, senior police officers and other dignitaries. He also performed the traditional 'pooja' of government vehicles and extended his greetings to the people of Madhya Pradesh on Dussehra.

Yadav said Vijayadashami symbolises the victory of truth and justice over evil. He urged people to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm and harmony.

During the programme, commissioner of police (CP) Santosh Kumar Singh welcomed the chief minister and other guests. He highlighted various technology-based initiatives introduced by the Indore Police Commissionerate to strengthen smart policing and improve coordination between the police and the public.

These initiatives include the Indore Traffic Saathi app, Safe Click chatbot, district drone unit, community mediation centres and Shakti Mobile units.

The newly launched Police Setu app aims to make police services more accessible, faster, transparent and citizen-friendly. The chief minister appreciated the initiative and congratulated police officers and personnel for adopting modern technology to improve policing.

The 50 motorcycles and one four-wheeler provided through Honda under its CSR initiative are expected to strengthen police patrolling, traffic management and field operations.

Yadav said the state government was committed to equipping the police force with modern resources and technology to improve law and order and ensure public safety.

MP Shankar Lalwani, minister Tulsiram Silawat, MLAs Mahendra Hardia, Madhu Verma, Usha Thakur, Malini Gaur, Ramesh Mendola and Golu Shukla, mayor Pushyamitra Bhargav, senior police and district administration officials, and other dignitaries attended the programme.