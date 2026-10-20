Daylight Burglary Gang Busted In Indore, Two Arrested, Minor Detained; ₹3 Lakh Valuables Recovered | Representative image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Tejaji Nagar police have busted a three-member gang allegedly involved in daytime burglaries at locked houses and flats. Two youths were arrested, while a minor was detained by the police.

Police said one member of the gang would keep watch from a motorcycle while the other two allegedly broke locks and entered houses or flats to steal valuables.

According to Tejaji Nagar police station in-charge Devendra Markam, police received information on Sunday that some suspicious persons were standing near a culvert on Tillore Khurd Road behind Ralamandal.

Acting on the tip-off, a police team cordoned off the area and arrested Ajay Yogi, 20, a resident of Bijalpur, and Altamash Mohammad, 19, a resident of Azad Nagar. A minor who was with them was also taken into custody.

In connection with a theft case registered at Tejaji Nagar police station, police recovered a gold mangalsutra, three pairs of silver anklets, four silver bangles for children and a motorcycle allegedly used in the crime. Police estimated the total value of the recovered property at around Rs 3 lakh.

Preliminary questioning revealed that the gang allegedly conducted recce of locked houses and flats during the day. Two members would then break the lock and enter the premises, while the third waited outside with the motorcycle. The group would leave the spot within minutes after the theft, police said.

During questioning, the accused also allegedly confessed their involvement in the theft of cash and silver coins from the donation box of Sheetalnath Jain Shwetambar Temple on Phooti Kothi Main Road under Dwarkapuri police station limits.

A separate case has been registered at Dwarkapuri police station in connection with the temple theft, and further investigation is underway.

Cases registered earlier

According to police, cases have previously been registered against the minor boy at Rau, Tejaji Nagar and Dwarkapuri police stations.

Yogi has cases registered against him at Banganga, Rajendra Nagar, Dwarkapuri and Tejaji Nagar police stations under various sections.

Altamash has a case registered at Rajendra Nagar police station under the NDPS Act and other cases at Dwarkapuri and Tejaji Nagar police stations.