 Himachal's Rananjay, Karnataka's Padmavati Win U-10 Tennis Crowns In Indore
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Himachal's Rananjay, Karnataka's Padmavati Win U-10 Tennis Crowns In Indore

Rananjay Kunwar of Himachal Pradesh and Padmavati Rohith Deepti of Karnataka claimed U-10 singles titles at the All India Sub Series Junior Tennis Tournament in Indore. Madhya Pradesh's Ayansh Rajput and Saesha Dashora finished runners-up in their respective finals. The Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association organised the event at Indore Tennis Club.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, October 19, 2026, 11:22 PM IST
Himachal's Rananjay, Karnataka's Padmavati Win U-10 Tennis Crowns In Indore
Himachal's Rananjay, Karnataka's Padmavati Win U-10 Tennis Crowns In Indore | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rananjay Kunwar of Himachal Pradesh and Padmavati Rohith Deepti of Karnataka won the boys’ and girls’ U-10 singles titles, respectively at the All India Sub Series Junior Tennis Tournament held at Indore Tennis Club.

In the boys’ U-10 final, Rananjay defeated Madhya Pradesh’s Ayansh Rajput 4-1, 5-3 to take the title.

In the girls’ U-10 final, Padmavati beat Madhya Pradesh’s Saesha Dashora 4-1, 4-2 to clinch the crown.

The tournament was organised by the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association under the aegis of the All India Tennis Association.

The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Rajesh Chelawat, Anil Mahajan, president of the Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association, and Arjun Dhupar, joint secretary of the association.

FINAL RESULTS
Boys U-10 - Rananjay Kunwar (HP) beat Ayansh Rajput (MP) 4-1, 5-3
Girls U-10 - Padmavati Rohith Deepti (Karnataka) beat Saesha Dashora (MP) 4-1, 4-2

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