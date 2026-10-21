MP CM Mohan Yadav Distributes 954 Compassionate Appointment Letters In School Education Department; Announces 20k New Jobs | VIDEO | X / Mohan Yadav

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday distributed 954 compassionate appointment letters to eligible candidates in the School Education Department and announced that 20,000 new appointments would be made in the department.

The Chief Minister symbolically handed over appointment letters to 11 candidates at the programme held at Ravindra Bhawan in Bhopal and also felicitated officers and employees of the department for their outstanding work by presenting them with commendation certificates.

आज भोपाल में स्कूल शिक्षा विभाग के 954 अनुकंपा नियुक्ति प्राप्‍त करने वाले कर्मचारियों को नियुक्ति पत्र प्रदान किए तथा उत्कृष्ट कार्य करने वाले अधिकारी-कर्मचारियों को पुरस्कृत कर शुभकामनाएँ दीं। नवनियुक्त साथी पूरी निष्ठा, ईमानदारी एवं संवेदनशीलता से अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन करते हुए प्रदेश के बच्चों का भविष्य संवारने में योगदान दें। ये नियुक्तियाँ उनके जीवन में आशा, सुरक्षा एवं आत्मविश्वास का नया आधार बनेंगी। — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 21, 2026

954 Compassionate Appointments

Speaking to reporters after the event, CM Yadav said, “A programme to distribute 954 compassionate appointments to eligible candidates by the School Education Department has been held today. Providing such a large number of appointments by a single department is an excellent example of seriousness, promptness and sensitivity in resolving compassionate appointment cases.”

The Chief Minister said around 300 cases were still pending and expressed confidence that these would be resolved by the end of the year as promotions create vacancies in the department.

अनुकंपा नियुक्ति के जो 300 प्रकरण बचे हैं, हम उनका निराकरण भी इसी साल करेंगे। https://t.co/ulc821XIdg — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 21, 2026

200 New Sandipani Schools Approved

Highlighting the government’s focus on school education, the Chief Minister said, “Our government is working with the highest priority on school education. Along with the inauguration of buildings for 369 Sandipani schools, we have approved 200 new Sandipani school buildings today. The Tribal Affairs Department is also going to build 200 such Sandipani school buildings,” he said.

20,000 New Appointments Announced

CM Yadav also stressed that 15,000 appointments had already been completed in the department as part of the recruitment undertaken by the government across various departments and announced a fresh recruitment drive.

“Among the appointments made so far across various departments, 15,000 have been completed in the School Education Department. We are also going to launch a fresh recruitment drive for 20,000 posts in the School Education Department,” the CM said.

प्रदेश में 369 सांदीपनि विद्यालय संचालित हैं। आज 200 नए सांदीपनि विद्यालयों को मंजूरी दे रहे हैं और जनजातीय क्षेत्रों में भी 200 नए सांदीपनि भवन देंगे। https://t.co/CNWqKpSmgq — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) October 21, 2026

CM Targets Congress Over Education Budget

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister also targeted the Congress party, claiming that the budget for school education was less than ₹400 crore during its tenure, but his government had increased the budget to ₹38,000 crore.

“During the Congress government, the budget for school education was less than ₹400 crore. Our government has allocated a budget of ₹38,000 crore for school education. This is not merely an allocation of funds; it reflects our priorities and the way we work. In the School Education Department, we have distributed more than 1.45 lakh laptops to students who scored above 70 per cent marks,” said CM Yadav.

He further added that the government was providing assistance ranging from scooters to books, notebooks and uniforms to support students in their education.

“Today, Sandipani schools have become several times better than those of private schools. We are all ready to do everything possible for our younger generation. Let us work together, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, to take the state forward towards becoming number one,” he added.