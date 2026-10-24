Bhopal Master Plan 2047 Sparks Farmers' Protest As BKS Opposes Bhojtal Influence Zone Restrictions; Demands Scientific Survey, Compensation | FP photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) has registered a protest against the restrictions proposed on agricultural land coming under the Bhojtal Influence Zone (BIZ) of the draft Bhopal Master Plan 2047.

A delegation of BKS staged a protest at the Town and Country Planning office over the issue and submitted a memorandum on Friday.

The protesters held placards and raised slogans. BKS organisation secretary Bharat Patel led the protest.

According to BKS, the agricultural land situated in Bhojtal Influence Zone has been brought under the ambit of restrictions. However, builders and other people are getting permission for construction.

They demanded that unnecessary expansion of BIZ-0, BIZ-1 and BIZ-2 should be stopped and the catchment area should be determined on the basis of the scientific and actual water catchment area.

If farmers suffer economic damage due to restrictions on land, then appropriate compensation should be given to them. Compensation in the form of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) will not be accepted.