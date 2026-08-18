Krystal Integrated Services Wins ₹134 Crore Order, MSRTC Awards Three-Year Facility Management Contract

Krystal Integrated Services has secured a Rs 134 crore. |

Mumbai: Krystal Integrated Services Limited has received a work order worth around Rs 134 crore from the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

The company will provide integrated facility management services across allocated regions in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar. The contract will remain valid for three years.

Krystal Integrated Services announced the development in an exchange filing on Tuesday, August 18.

Contract Details

MSRTC issued the work order on August 18. Its total value is approximately Rs 134 crore, including all applicable taxes.

The order has been awarded to Krystal Integrated Services as part of its normal business operations. The contract is domestic and will be carried out entirely within Maharashtra.

The company did not provide a detailed list of the individual locations or facilities covered under the order.

It also did not disclose the expected annual revenue from the contract or the exact date on which services will begin.

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Services Covered

Integrated facility management generally brings different support services under a single contract. These may include housekeeping, security, maintenance and other services required for the regular operation of facilities.

However, Krystal Integrated Services has not specified the exact services included in the latest MSRTC work order.

The company will provide the required services in the allocated areas of Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar for the full three-year period mentioned in the contract.

No Related Parties

Krystal Integrated Services said its promoters, promoter group and group companies do not have any interest in MSRTC, the organisation that awarded the order.

The company also confirmed that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction.

This means the order has been received from an independent domestic organisation and does not involve a business deal with an entity linked to the company’s promoters.

The disclosure was submitted to the BSE and the National Stock Exchange under Regulation 30 of SEBI’s listing rules.

Krystal Integrated Services trades under BSE code 544149 and the NSE symbol KRYSTAL. The company was previously known as Krystal Integrated Services Private Limited.