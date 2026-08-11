Krystal Integrated Services Wins ₹740-Crore Maharashtra Orders, Company’s Consortium Share Stands at ₹296 Crore

Krystal Integrated Services secured a Rs 296-crore share. |

Mumbai: Krystal Integrated Services Limited has secured a 40% share in two sewage treatment and sewer network projects awarded by the Maharashtra Government.

The company’s portion is valued at approximately Rs 296.03 crore, while the combined value of the orders stands at Rs 740.06 crore, including GST.

The contracts were awarded under the Swachh Maharashtra Mission (Urban) 2.0 to the LC Infra Krystal Consortium.

LC Infra Projects Private Limited is the lead member, while Krystal Integrated Services will serve as the technical member.

Project Scope

The projects involve developing Sewage Treatment Plants, Interception and Diversion systems and sewer networks for Urban Local Bodies across the Pune and Nagpur divisions.

The infrastructure will be developed on an Engineering , Procurement and Construction basis. The contracts cover sewage treatment plants with capacities of five million litres per day and above and are scheduled for completion within two years.

Krystal said the orders would strengthen its project pipeline and expand its presence in wastewater management and urban infrastructure.

Financial Performance

Krystal reported an 11.65 percent year-on-year increase in revenue from operations to Rs 360.71 crore during Q1 FY27, compared with Rs 323.08 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA increased 6.76 percent to Rs 22.80 crore, while profit after tax rose 6.30% to Rs 17.36 crore. The EBITDA margin stood at 6.32 percent, while basic earnings per share increased 5.95 percent to Rs 12.46.

Chairperson and Managing Director Neeta Prasad Lad said the contracts reinforced Krystal’s growing presence in critical urban infrastructure and supported its diversified business strategy.

Growing Order Pipeline

Krystal has recently secured a Rs 364-crore healthcare facility management mandate from Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation.

It also won a Rs 27.64-crore sanitation contract for Andhra Pradesh’s BC Welfare Hostels and a Rs 24.38-crore contract for facility services at Maharashtra Sadan in New Delhi.

Meanwhile, associate company Advait Krystal Solar Energy SPV secured a Rs 138-crore rooftop solar project covering government hospitals and medical colleges in Maharashtra.

The project includes installation and 25 years of operation and maintenance under a build-own-operate-transfer model.