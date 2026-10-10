Krystal Integrated Services To Add 10,000 Jobs Across 25+ Cities By March 2027

Krystal Integrated Services |

Mumbai: Krystal Integrated Services Limited (KISL) announced on Thursday that it plans to generate over 10,000 employment opportunities across more than 25 Indian cities between October 2026 and March 2027. The company said this hiring programme will span skilled, semi-skilled, and unskilled roles across various service operations, including facility management, sanitation, and staffing.

Employment Generation

KISL has already generated over 9,500 employment opportunities across more than 40 cities in FY2026–27, according to company data. The additional hiring is intended to support project requirements across its service portfolio.

Business Overview

As Krystal marks 25 years of operations, it has established a pan-India services business covering facility management, staffing and payroll, security, catering, and waste management. Its operating footprint includes 4,068 locations across 20 states and four Union Territories, supported by 41,676 on-site employees, as per its FY2025–26 annual report.

Financial Performance

Krystal reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,277.3 crore in FY2025–26, marking a 5.32% year-on-year increase. Consolidated EBITDA for the year rose 7.49% to ₹83.53 crore.

Customer Growth

In FY2025–26, the company added over 177 corporate customers across more than 250 locations. The combined multi-year business value of these additions exceeded ₹300 crore, the company stated.

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Management Commentary

Sanjay Dighe, CEO and Whole-Time Director of Krystal Integrated Services Limited, said the company's focus is on building a services organisation equipped to meet the evolving requirements of workplaces, public institutions, and urban infrastructure. Dighe added that creating employment opportunities while strengthening workforce skills and service delivery will remain important for growth as the company expands its capabilities.

Service Expansion

Krystal’s business expansion has included large-scale facility management and sanitation mandates. The company also entered city lighting and urban infrastructure through the acquisition of Citelum India.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.