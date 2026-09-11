Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha Urges Industries To Create More Employment Opportunities For Youth Ahead Of Mega Job Fair

Maharashtra Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha | File Photo

Mumbai: Providing employment opportunities to the youth is not merely the responsibility of the government but a social responsibility of society as a whole, Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha said on Friday.

Round Table Held Ahead Of Maharashtra Employment Mahakumbh

He was speaking at an Employer Round Table organised by the Skill Development Department and the Mumbai Suburban District Collectorate at the District Collector’s Office in Bandra East ahead of the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay ‘World Record Employment Mahakumbh’, scheduled to be held across Maharashtra on September 29.

Lodha said Maharashtra has a large pool of unemployed youth, while industries and businesses have ample job opportunities. However, many youngsters fail to secure employment because they lack the skills and confidence required to perform well in interviews. He urged industries to come forward and create more opportunities for skilled youth in the state.

32 Industries Participate In Employment Discussion

Representatives of the human resource departments of 32 reputed industries and establishments participated in the round table. Lodha appealed to companies to share details of their vacancies with the department so that suitable candidates could be trained and equipped with the skills required for the available positions.

“The youth of Maharashtra are our own. They need our support, cooperation and the right opportunities,” Lodha said, urging industries across the state to register and participate in the employment fair.

He also stressed the growing importance of skill-based employment, saying skilled workers have good salary prospects and opportunities to work abroad. Industries, he added, should adopt a mindset of contributing to Maharashtra’s development.

The Skill Development Department has opened an online registration facility for participating industries and establishments. Companies have been urged to register at the earliest and contact the department or respective District Collector’s Office in case of technical difficulties.

Commissioner of Skill Development Amit Saini made a presentation on the employment fair, while Mumbai Suburban District Collector Saurabh Kataria was also present.

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