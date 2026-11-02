KRBL Posts Consolidated Net Profit Of Rs 258.93 Crore In September Quarter On Higher Revenue

Rice | File Pic (Representative Photo)

Mumbai: Leading rice producer KRBL Ltd reported strong growth in its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of FY27, with net profit increasing more than 50 per cent compared with the corresponding quarter last year. The company's consolidated net profit rose to ₹258.93 crore during the July-September 2026 quarter, compared with ₹172.11 crore in Q2 FY26, registering year-on-year growth of approximately 50.4 per cent.

Revenue Growth

KRBL reported consolidated revenue from operations of ₹1,727.36 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, compared with ₹1,511.08 crore in the year-ago period. This represents an increase of approximately 14.3 per cent. Total consolidated income also increased to ₹1,768.48 crore from ₹1,541.22 crore during the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year. The figures indicate stronger reported revenue during the September quarter.

Profit Performance

KRBL's consolidated net profit increased by ₹86.82 crore compared with the same quarter last year. The improvement in earnings came alongside higher operating revenue, while the increase in expenditure remained comparatively moderate. The company's reported financial performance reflected stronger profitability during Q2 FY27.

Expense Details

Total consolidated expenses stood at ₹1,419.44 crore during the quarter under review, compared with ₹1,308.70 crore in Q2 FY26. This represents an increase of approximately 8.5 per cent year-on-year. The slower growth in expenses compared with revenue helped support the company's reported earnings performance.

Earnings Per Share

KRBL's basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) increased to ₹11.31 for the September 2026 quarter. In the corresponding quarter last year, both basic and diluted EPS stood at ₹7.52. The higher EPS reflected improved earnings attributable to each equity share.

Investor Outlook

KRBL's Q2 FY27 results highlighted double-digit revenue growth and a stronger increase in consolidated net profit. Investors will monitor the company's operating expenses, revenue trends and profitability in the coming quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company-filed consolidated financial results and is intended for informational purposes only, not investment advice.