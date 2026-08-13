What Is Nuakhai? Inside Odisha’s Age-Old Festival Honouring The New Rice Harvest

What Is Nuakhai? | Wikipedia

Nuakhai is one of Odisha’s most important traditional festivals, especially celebrated across the western parts of the state. The festival is closely associated with agriculture, the arrival of the new harvest and gratitude towards nature. In 2026, Nuakhai will be observed on September 16.

The word ‘Nuakhai’ is derived from two Odia words; ‘Nua’, meaning new, and ‘Khai’, meaning food. The festival essentially marks the consumption of freshly harvested rice and other agricultural produce after offering them to the presiding deity.

What is the significance of Nuakhai?

For farming communities, Nuakhai is much more than a harvest festival. It represents gratitude for a successful agricultural season and prayers for prosperity in the year ahead. Farmers traditionally offer the first produce of the season to the deity before consuming it themselves.

The festival also highlights Odisha’s deep connection with agriculture and nature. It is particularly significant in districts such as Sambalpur, Bargarh, Balangir, Jharsuguda, Subarnapur and Kalahandi.

How is Nuakhai celebrated?

The celebrations begin with people preparing traditional dishes using newly harvested rice. Families dress in traditional attire and visit temples to offer the new crop to the presiding deity.

One of the most important customs is Nuakhai Bhet, a tradition in which family members, relatives and friends meet and exchange greetings. Elders bless younger members of the family, making the festival an important occasion for strengthening familial and social bonds.

In western Odisha, the festival is celebrated with considerable enthusiasm. Traditional music, dance and community gatherings add to the festive atmosphere.

Where is the festival celebrated?

The Nuakhai festival is primarily celebrated in the Indian state of Odisha, especially in the western districts, though it is also observed in adjoining parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand. On this day, younger family members seek blessings from elders in a tradition known as Nuakhai Juhar, followed by community gatherings and folk dances like Dalkha.