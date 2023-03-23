KPTL receives new orders of ₹ 2,477 cr | Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of ₹ 2,477 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing. The two projects include orders in the T&D business of ₹ 1,181 crores in India and overseas markets and EPC projects in the water business of ₹ 1,296 crore.

Manish Mohnot, MD & CEO, KPTL, said, “We are pleased with the continuous momentum in order inflows, especially in our T&D and Water businesses. The orders in the T&D business have significantly enhanced our order book especially in the domestic market. Our Water business continues to strengthen and diversify its presence in the rural piped water supply projects. With the above order wins, our YTD order intake has reached at a record level of ₹ 25,149 Crores. We continue to focus on delivering profitable growth and improving our return ratios going forward.”

Kalpatru Power Transmission Limited shares

The shares of Kalpatru Power Transmission Limited on Thursday at 12:00 pm were at Rs 559.50, up by 0.21 per cent.