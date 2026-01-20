 AssetPlus Raises ₹175 Crore In Funding Led By Nexus Venture Partners
Chennai-based digital wealth management platform AssetPlus secured ₹175 crore in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with participation from Eight Roads Ventures and Rainmatter by Zerodha. Founded in 2016, the firm empowers over 18,000 Mutual Fund Distributors managing ₹7,250 crore AUM, ₹125 crore monthly SIP book, and 1.5 lakh customers. Funds will boost tech and product expansion.

Chennai: City-based fully digital-assisted wealth management platform AssetPlus raised Rs 175 crore in a funding round led by Nexus Venture Partners, with backing from Eight Roads Ventures and Rainmatter by Zerodha. The firm, founded in 2016, blends technology with human expertise to empower over 18,000 Mutual Fund Distributors (MFDs) managing Rs 7,250 crore in AUM, a Rs 125 crore monthly SIP book and 1.5 lakh customers, stated a press release issued by the company on Monday.

Assets Under Management or AUM represent the total market value of all investments a fund manages for investors while SIP or Systematic Investment Plan invests a fixed amount regularly, usually monthly, into a mutual fund. The funds will enhance tech infrastructure, expand products and support holistic advice amid rising investor participation and the limits of DIY investing, added the press release.

'We are building wealth management infrastructure that combines human advice with technology-led scale,' said Co-founder and CEO Vishranth Suresh. Co-founder and CTO Awanish Raj added, 'We are building systems that remove friction for distributors.' Nexus Partner Anand Datta noted AssetPlus' 'clarity of vision' for India's financial future. Eight Roads' Shweta Bhatia and Zerodha's Nithin Kamath praised its MFD-focused model. PTI AssetPlus has roped in Sunil Subramaniam, ex-Sundaram MF MD, as Strategic Advisor for distributor training, eyeing 100 million households. 

