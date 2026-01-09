 SIP Inflows Hit Record ₹31,002 Crore, Equity MFs See ₹28,054 Crore Despite Overall Outflows
Monthly SIP contributions surged to a record ₹31,002 crore in December, up 5% from November and 17% year-on-year. Equity mutual funds attracted ₹28,054 crore inflows, while gold ETFs saw strong ₹11,647 crore inflows. Flexi-cap funds gained traction amid market volatility. Despite overall industry outflows of ₹66,571 crore, resilient SIPs and retail participation signal robust growth.

IANSUpdated: Friday, January 09, 2026, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Equity mutual fund (MF) inflows stood at Rs 28,054 crore in the month of December as systematic investment plans (SIPs) scaled a fresh record high last month, according to the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) data released on Friday. The monthly mutual fund SIP inflows reached a new record high in December at Rs 31,002 crore, compared to Rs 29,445 crore in November.

The SIP investments rose by 5 per cent and 17 per cent on a monthly and yearly basis, respectively. Gold ETFs also registered strong inflows of Rs 11,647 crore in December, higher than Rs 3,742 crore in November, showed the AMFI data. Flexi-cap funds witnessed a sharp pickup in inflows, reflecting investor preference for strategies that offer allocation flexibility across market capitalisations amid evolving market conditions. The mutual fund industry reported an overall net outflows of Rs 66,571 crore in December.

article-image

Hybrid schemes attracted inflows of Rs 10,756 crore, while 'other schemes', including ETFs, saw net inflows of Rs 26,723 crore. Overall, the flow trend suggests that equity participation remains structurally intact, but investors are becoming more discerning, with greater emphasis on portfolio balance, diversification, and risk management rather than broad-based risk-taking, said Himanshu Srivastava, Principal Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India. Flows remained resilient despite intermittent market volatility, supported by steady SIP contributions and continued confidence in India’s long-term growth outlook, he added.

Amid rising participation from Gen Z, women and households from smaller cities and towns, India’s mutual fund industry, especially the SIPs, are set to witness robust growth in 2026. Investors have poured over Rs 3 lakh crore into mutual fund schemes through systematic investment plans until November, for the first time in a calendar year. The data from AMFI showed earlier that SIP inflows in the calendar year touched Rs 3.04 trillion (lakh crore) for the first time, up from Rs 2.69 trillion in 2024.

SIPs have emerged as one of the strongest and most reliable engines of growth for the Indian mutual fund industry. Sustained net inflows, strong market performance, and deepening retail participation, aided by digitisation and financialisation of savings, have contributed to the steady surge in AUM, according to ICRA Analytics. India’s mutual fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) may surpass Rs 300 trillion by 2035, it added.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

