KPTL bags Rs 1,397-cr new orders in India, abroad

The orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business, KPTL said in a statement

PTIUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
article-image
Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)
Kalpataru Power Transmission Limited (KPTL) on Thursday said it has bagged new orders worth Rs 1,397 crore in the transmission and distribution (T&D) segment.

The orders have been secured in India and overseas markets in the T&D business, KPTL said in a statement.

"KPTL and its international subsidiaries have secured new orders/notification of awards of Rs 1,397 crores," it said.

Manish Mohnot, Managing Director & CEO, KPTL, said these orders in addition to the orders declared earlier during the year have significantly enhanced the company's T&D order book and provide visibility for future growth.

"With these new orders, our YTD (year to date) FY23 order intake has reached Rs 15,784 crores at a consolidated level," he added.

KPTL is one of the largest engineering procurement and construction (EPC) companies engaged in power transmission & distribution, oil & gas pipeline, railways and civil infrastructure business.

