KPIL Secures ₹2,349 Crore In New Orders For T&D, Buildings And Factories Projects

Kalpataru Projects International Ltd (KPIL) |

Mumbai: Kalpataru Projects International Limited (KPIL) announced on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, that it has secured new orders and notifications of awards for major engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects valued at approximately ₹2,349 crore.

Project Segments

The new orders include projects within the Power Transmission & Distribution (T&D) business in India and the Buildings and Factories (B&F) business in India.

Management Commentary

Manish Mohnot, MD and CEO of KPIL, said the company continued to see growth across its core T&D and B&F verticals. Mohnot added that these contract wins strengthen KPIL’s market position in India’s infrastructure sector and highlight its EPC capabilities.

Financial Performance

Mohnot also noted that KPIL’s year-to-date order inflows for financial year 2027 have surpassed ₹22,000 crore.

Company Overview

KPIL operates globally across 75 countries and provides integrated EPC solutions in various sectors, including power transmission and distribution, buildings and factories, water supply, railways, oil and gas infrastructure, urban mobility, highways, and airports. The company reported a revenue of ₹27,143 crore in financial year 2026 and has over 250 projects underway in more than 30 countries.

Disclaimer: This story is based on company exchange filings and is for informational purposes only. Investors should evaluate risks before making decisions.