Kirloskar Industries Builds Momentum In Q2 FY27, Consolidated Income Jumps 17% To ₹2,097.7 Crore While Profit Advances 5% To ₹105 Crore

Kirloskar Industries |

Mumbai: Kirloskar Industries Limited reported a 4.9 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹105 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, 2026, supported by higher income across its business operations. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of ₹100.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

Consolidated Performance

Consolidated total income increased 17.2 per cent to ₹2,097.7 crore in Q2 FY27, compared with ₹1,790.1 crore in the year-ago period. However, profit growth remained considerably slower than income expansion, indicating pressure on overall profitability. The consolidated net profit margin, calculated against total income, moderated to approximately 5 per cent from 5.6 per cent.

Standalone Earnings

On a standalone basis, Kirloskar Industries reported total income of ₹61.3 crore, registering nearly 12 per cent growth from ₹54.8 crore a year earlier. Standalone net profit increased approximately 4 per cent to ₹40.6 crore, compared with ₹38.9 crore in Q2 FY26.

Half-Year Results

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated total income stood at ₹3,896.4 crore. Consolidated net profit for H1 FY27 reached ₹184.2 crore. Meanwhile, standalone total income for the first half was ₹78 crore, while standalone net profit stood at ₹47.7 crore.

Subsidiary Contribution

Managing Director George Verghese described the September-quarter financial performance as stable. He attributed the results partly to contributions from subsidiaries, including Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited. The subsidiary's operations remain an important component of the group's consolidated financial performance.

Business Outlook

Kirloskar Industries' quarterly results highlighted steady earnings growth alongside stronger consolidated income. However, the comparatively modest profit increase underscored the importance of managing costs and improving profitability. Investors will monitor subsidiary performance, operating margins and earnings trends in subsequent quarters.

Disclaimer: This report is based on company exchange filings and is intended for informational purposes only. Investors should independently assess risks before making investment decisions.

Level up your brain the fun way. Play daily games and quizzes on FPJ Smart!