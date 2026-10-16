Oberoi Realty Q2 FY27 Net Profit Rises Marginally To ₹762 Crore; Revenue Falls 6% YoY

Oberoi Realty's Q2 FY27 consolidated net profit rose 0.2 percent YoY to Rs 761.65 crore. |

Mumbai: Oberoi Realty Limited reported a marginal 0.2 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 761.65 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2026 (Q2 FY27), compared with Rs 760.26 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The Mumbai-based real estate developer's revenue from operations declined 6.1 percent to Rs 1,670.95 crore from Rs 1,779.04 crore in Q2 FY26, according to its unaudited financial results filed with the stock exchanges on Friday.

Q2 Financial Performance

The company's consolidated total income stood at Rs 1,736.37 crore, down 5.9 percent from Rs 1,844.84 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses declined 13.7 percent to Rs 744.94 crore from Rs 863.35 crore.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 995.67 crore, compared with Rs 993.14 crore a year earlier. Basic earnings per share increased marginally to Rs 20.95 from Rs 20.91.

Sequential Performance

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, consolidated net profit increased 40.1 percent from Rs 543.51 crore in Q1 FY27.

Revenue from operations rose 28.4 percent from Rs 1,300.89 crore in the preceding quarter, while total income increased 27.5 percent.

Profit before tax climbed 39.9 percent from Rs 711.64 crore.

Half-Year Performance

For the six months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated net profit increased 10.5 percent to Rs 1,305.16 crore from Rs 1,181.51 crore in H1 FY26.

Revenue from operations grew 7.4 percent to Rs 2,971.84 crore from Rs 2,766.59 crore. Total income rose 6.1 percent to Rs 3,098.06 crore.

Segment Performance And Dividend

The real estate segment reported quarterly revenue of Rs 1,625.34 crore, while the hospitality segment contributed Rs 45.61 crore.

The company's board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 2 per equity share for FY27.

During the quarter, the company also redeemed Rs 135 crore worth of Series 2 non-convertible debentures.

Auditor's Review

Statutory auditor S R B C & Co LLP issued an unmodified limited review conclusion on the consolidated financial results.

The company noted that the nature of real estate accounting may affect comparability between reporting periods.

Disclaimer: This report is based on unaudited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.