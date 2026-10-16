Wipro Stock Jumps Over 6% On Back Of Strong Q2 Results

File Photo

Wipro shares climbed over 6% in early trading on Friday, extending gains for a second consecutive session after the IT services company announced its September quarter results.

The stock touched ₹177.53, compared with Thursday's closing price of ₹174.05.

Despite the recent recovery, Wipro shares have fallen 34.9% in 2026, compared with a 12% decline in the Nifty 50. The company's market capitalisation stood near ₹1.72 lakh crore.

Wipro's Q2 Show

Wipro reported consolidated net profit of ₹3,200.6 crore for the September quarter, down 4.5% from ₹3,352 crore in the preceding quarter.

Revenue from operations increased 1.1% sequentially to ₹24,752.7 crore. While earnings missed expectations, revenue marginally exceeded forecasts. IT services revenue reached $2,611.5 million, declining 0.1% in reported dollar terms while remaining unchanged in constant currency.

Operating margin improved by 50 basis points to 16.5%, compared with 16% in the June quarter. Operating cash flow stood at ₹5,304.8 crore, equivalent to 165.8% of quarterly net income.

Weak Deal Bookings, Cautious Q3 Guidance Remain Concerns

Wipro reported a 22.9% sequential decline in total contract bookings to $2.595 billion in constant currency terms.

Large deal bookings dropped 58.6% to $674 million from $1.626 billion in the previous quarter.

For the October-December quarter, Wipro expects IT services revenue between $2,571 million and $2,625 million.

This translates into sequential constant-currency growth ranging from a 1.5% contraction to a 0.5% increase.

CEO and Managing Director Srini Pallia said strategic investments were beginning to produce results.

He highlighted stronger client engagement and opportunities in large transformation projects supported by the company's consulting-led, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered strategy.

Investors will now monitor whether margin improvements and new business opportunities translate into sustained revenue growth.