Kirloskar Industries Reports 14% Net Profit Growth In Q4 FY26

Kirloskar Industries reported 5.7 percent growth in consolidated Q4 FY26 income to Rs 1,875 crore. |

Mumbai: Kirloskar Industries Limited reported consolidated total income of Rs 1,875 crore for Q4 FY26, up 5.7 percent from Rs 1,774 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Net profit after tax rose 14 percent year-on-year to Rs 110.4 crore from Rs 97.1 crore.

Profit before tax increased 15 percent to Rs 163.3 crore during the quarter. Revenue from sale of products and services stood at Rs 1,818 crore, compared with Rs 1,738 crore a year earlier.

Sequential And Annual Growth

On a sequential basis, Kirloskar Industries posted stronger growth in Q4 compared with Q3 FY26. Total income increased 15 percent from Rs 1,632 crore, while net profit jumped 123 percent from Rs 49.5 crore. Profit before tax also rose sharply from Rs 74.9 crore in the previous quarter.

Total expenses during the quarter climbed to Rs 1,712 crore from Rs 1,537 crore in Q3 due to higher material consumption and operating costs. The company reported an exceptional income gain of Rs 0.5 crore in Q4, against an exceptional loss of Rs 19.4 crore in Q3 FY26.

What Drove The Numbers?

The improvement in quarterly performance was mainly supported by higher revenue from products and services along with improved operational performance across subsidiaries.

Employee benefit expenses increased to Rs 101.6 crore in Q4 from Rs 77.7 crore a year ago, while finance costs declined to Rs 30.1 crore from Rs 35.6 crore.

Earnings per share for continuing operations stood at Rs 41.88 in Q4 FY26 compared with Rs 44.80 in Q4 FY25. The company also recorded negative fair valuation changes on quoted equity investments under other comprehensive income during the quarter.

Full-Year Performance

For FY26, consolidated total income rose 5.0 percent to Rs 7,013 crore from Rs 6,678 crore in FY25. Net profit increased 15 percent to Rs 353.8 crore from Rs 308.2 crore in the previous year, while profit before tax stood at Rs 516 crore.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 13 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

Disclaimer: This report is based on audited financial results filed by the company and does not constitute investment advice.