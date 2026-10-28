Kiran Ramamurthy Appointed VML India CEO, Babita Baruah Elevated To Regional Ford Leadership Role

Kiran Ramamurthy |

Mumbai: VML India has announced a major leadership reshuffle, appointing Kiran Ramamurthy as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), while current CEO Babita Baruah will move into a senior regional leadership position to head the agency's Ford business.

The appointments are aimed at strengthening VML's leadership structure, ensuring business continuity and supporting growth across its Indian and regional operations.

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Leadership Transition

Ramamurthy, currently CEO of Grey 82.5, will succeed Baruah at VML India. He brings more than 30 years of experience across advertising, marketing, design, technology and content production.

During his career, he has worked with major Indian and international brands, including Unilever, Amazon, Toyota, IBM, Coca-Cola, ITC, De Beers and Tata Consumer Products.

He also pioneered centralised marketing services through the Lenovo Marketing Hub and played a key role in integrating Grey and 82.5, driving business transformation and growth.

Baruah's New Role

Baruah brings over three decades of industry experience, including two decades managing leading brands such as Coca-Cola, Unilever, Nestlé and Kellogg's.

Before becoming VML India CEO, she served as Regional Client Lead for Ford International Market Group and Executive Director at VMLY&R Thailand, based in Bangkok.

Under her leadership, VML India delivered strong business performance and secured major creative recognition, including accolades at Cannes Lions and the Effies.

In her new regional position, Baruah will focus on expanding and strengthening VML's Ford business.

Management Outlook

Hephzibah Pathak, CEO of WPP Creative India, said the leadership changes reflect the company's commitment to developing talent while maintaining continuity for clients.

Pathak praised Baruah's contribution to VML India's growth and described her regional elevation as recognition of her international leadership experience.

She also expressed confidence in Ramamurthy's operational expertise, creative capabilities and ability to guide VML India through its next phase of growth.

The transition is expected to maintain the agency's business momentum while strengthening its regional client relationships and creative capabilities across markets.