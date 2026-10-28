Rohit Sharma Takes Charge As Green SM India CEO, To Lead Electric Taxi Business Expansion

Green SM India appoints Rohit Sharma as CEO to lead its electric taxi operations. |

Mumbai: Green SM India, an electric mobility services company, has appointed Rohit Sharma as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The appointment comes as the company looks to strengthen its operations and expand its presence in India's growing electric mobility market.

Sharma brings nearly 19 years of experience in operations strategy, business transformation, mobility services, e-commerce and management consulting.

Expansion Plans

As CEO, Sharma will oversee Green SM India's business operations and support the development of its electric taxi services across the country.

His appointment follows the company's launch of its all-electric taxi service in June 2026.

The company is looking to strengthen its position in India's electric mobility sector, where demand for cleaner and more sustainable transport solutions continues to grow.

Swiggy Experience

Before joining Green SM India, Sharma served as Vice President – Operations Strategy at Swiggy, where he focused on improving operational efficiency, optimising delivery networks and expanding electric vehicle fleets.

He played a role in scaling Swiggy's EV delivery operations and introducing artificial intelligence-enabled improvements to business processes.

Sharma also served as Vice President – Operations and Assistant Vice President – Operations Strategy at Swiggy, managing large delivery teams across food delivery and quick-commerce operations.

Leadership Background

Earlier, Sharma held leadership positions at MyGate and Be Group JSC, handling business development initiatives and delivery operations.

He also worked as Director – Strategy and Planning at Myntra and General Manager – Strategy at Lodha Group.

His professional experience includes assignments with Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Avendus Advisors and Deloitte Consulting, covering business strategy, operational transformation and financial advisory.

Future Focus

At Green SM India, Sharma is expected to apply his experience in mobility platforms, EV adoption and large-scale operations to strengthen the company's electric taxi business.

His leadership will be important as Green SM India develops its operations and seeks opportunities in India's evolving sustainable transport market.