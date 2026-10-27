Shoonya By Finvasia Appoints Basant Dhawan As Chief Marketing Officer, Eyes Expansion Among First-Time Investors

Basant Dhawan |

Mumbai: Shoonya by Finvasia has appointed Basant Dhawan as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) to strengthen brand visibility, accelerate digital marketing and attract first-time investors across India. Dhawan brings nearly 30 years of experience across banking and financial services, media, sports broadcasting, telecommunications and digital platforms.

Marketing Leadership

In his new role, Dhawan will oversee Shoonya's brand strategy, digital marketing initiatives and customer acquisition efforts. The appointment comes as the online trading platform looks to expand beyond its existing base of active traders and reach a wider audience of retail investors. Shoonya also plans to strengthen its investor education initiatives through Upside, its market education platform.

Industry Experience

Before joining Shoonya, Dhawan served as Chief Operating Officer at Polymaxx Adhesives. Previously, he was Group Chief Marketing Officer at Capri Global Capital, where he managed branding, communications and digital campaigns. He led marketing initiatives featuring actor Pankaj Tripathi and Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill.

At Network18, Dhawan served as CEO of English and Business News, overseeing channels including CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNN-News18. He also held senior positions at Disney Star and Vodafone India, contributing to sports marketing, digital engagement and brand-building campaigns.

Expansion Strategy

Sarvjeet Singh Virk, Co-founder and Managing Director of Finvasia Group, said Shoonya's growth had largely been driven by recommendations among active traders. He said Dhawan's experience across financial services, media and digital platforms would help the company reach investors opening their first demat accounts.

Digital Focus

Dhawan said India's investment landscape was rapidly shifting towards digital platforms, creating opportunities to engage younger and first-time investors. He added that Shoonya would focus on strengthening its offerings for experienced traders while developing differentiated products for new investors.

Dhawan holds an engineering degree from Manipal Institute of Technology and is an alumnus of IIM Calcutta. The appointment supports Shoonya's broader ambition to expand its presence in India's growing digital investment market.