CM Yogi Adityanath To Launch UPCOS Digital Platform For Outsourced Employees | X - @myogiadityanath

Lucknow, September 1: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the Uttar Pradesh Outsourcing Services Corporation (UPCOS) at a program to be held at the Lok Bhavan auditorium on Wednesday, September 2. During the program, the Chief Minister will also unveil the corporation's digital portal and logo.

UPCOS has been developed to integrate outsourced human resource management in the state digitally. Through this, preparations are underway to bring services and processes related to outsourced employees onto an integrated digital platform.

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The portal facilitates various employee services, including timely salary and payment processing, grievance resolution, and attendance and leave management. Several dignitaries, including Deputy Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, will be present at the program.