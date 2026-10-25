FPJ Interview: ‘We Welcome Healthy Competition,’ Says Cordelia Cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom On Expansion, Jobs And India’s Cruise Tourism Potential

Cordelia Cruises CEO Jurgen Bailom discusses the company’s fleet expansion, employment ambitions and plans to attract more Indian travellers to cruise holidays | Cordelia Cruises

Mumbai, October 24, 2026: With Cordelia Sky joining its fleet, Cordelia Cruises is looking to expand its presence in India’s growing cruise tourism market. In an interaction with The Free Press Journal, the company’s CEO, Jurgen Bailom, discusses the new cruise, regional passenger preferences, environmental measures, employment generation and the regulatory challenges facing the cruise industry.

Q. What is special about Cordelia Sky, the latest addition to your fleet?

A. Cordelia Sky has more restaurants, bars, suites and balcony cabins, along with new entertainment options. It is larger and faster than Cordelia Empress, allowing us to serve more destinations. While Empress has around 800 rooms, Sky has approximately 1,000. The number of suites and balconies has also increased significantly.

Q. What environmental measures are being adopted on the ship?

A. Nothing goes overboard into the ocean. We have recycling facilities and a reverse-osmosis water plant onboard, and we are working to reduce single-use plastic. Waste is collected and either brought ashore or handled through appropriate systems. We are also working with the government on these measures.

Q. Cruise tourism in India has limited competition. How do you view the entry of more operators?

A. Competition is always welcome because it makes everyone better. India has a long coastline and enough room for multiple operators. However, taxation and regulatory requirements make it difficult for international cruise companies to operate domestic routes. We are an Indian company, create jobs locally and pay taxes in India. We want to be treated fairly and supported where possible, but we are not asking for anything free.

Q. How do passenger preferences vary across Indian markets?

A. India is a diverse market, and preferences differ across regions and seasons. Rajasthan, Kolkata and the southern markets are important for us. Mumbai and Maharashtra also offer a strong advantage because many passengers can reach ports by road without having to fly. We adapt our food and entertainment to regional preferences. Over the past five to six years, we have learnt how different markets respond and how to plan accordingly.

Q. How do you plan to encourage passengers to choose longer cruises?

A. Around 90% of our guests have never experienced a cruise before. Our first objective is to introduce them to cruising through shorter sailings, including two- or three-day trips. Once they experience it, we want them to return for longer itineraries. We have also introduced the Chairman’s Club loyalty programme to encourage repeat travel. Building a loyal customer base is a gradual process.

Q. What employment opportunities will the company’s expansion create?

A. We currently employ around 2,500 people across shipboard and shore-side operations. Our ambition is to increase direct employment to 25,000 and generate around 200,000 indirect jobs. We plan to recruit young graduates and develop Indian talent in hospitality, culinary services and engineering. We are also training maritime professionals, including young women aspiring to become a captain. We want Indians to take up senior positions, including captain and chief engineer.

Q. Cordelia Sky is around 27 years old. How are safety and passenger experience taken care of?

A. The age of a ship’s external structure does not necessarily reflect the condition of its engines, interiors or technology. Ships undergo regular maintenance, upgrades, inspections and dry-docking. We have to comply with extensive maritime safety and maintenance requirements. The vessel’s age alone should not be considered an indication of its remaining useful life.

Q. What are the main operational challenges in Indian waters?

A. Weather is one of the biggest challenges because it is beyond our control. We use forecasting systems and technology to anticipate adverse conditions and alter routes when necessary. High temperatures also create challenges for air-conditioning systems because of the difference between the hot exterior and the cooled interiors. We monitor these conditions and plan our operations accordingly.

Q. What policy changes would help the cruise industry grow in India?

A. Domestic and international cruise operators work under different business models, particularly regarding taxation and compliance. Several expenses, including salaries, insurance and fuel, are linked to foreign currencies. Our listing also involved regulatory changes related to overseas payments. A fair operating environment would help Indian cruise operators grow while creating jobs and contributing to the economy.

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Q. How do you see Cordelia contributing to India’s cruise tourism sector?

A. We want more Indians to experience cruising and encourage the industry to expand. We welcome healthy competition because it will help develop the market. Our focus is on attracting first-time passengers, building repeat travel, generating employment and offering an experience that Indian travellers can relate to. Cordelia is an Indian cruise line for Indian travellers, and we want them to feel at home while discovering new destinations.

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