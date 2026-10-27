Transport Corporation Of India Reports 3.09% Rise In Q2 FY27 Consolidated Profit, Appoints New CEO-Designate

Mumbai: Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) on Tuesday announced a consolidated net profit after tax of ₹116.9 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2026. This marks a 3.09 per cent increase compared to ₹113.5 crore reported in the same quarter last year.
Revenue Performance
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹1,388 crore for the September quarter, up from ₹1,204.9 crore in the year-ago period, representing a growth of 15.11 per cent.
Total Income and Expenses
The company's total consolidated income for the quarter was ₹1,397.9 crore, an increase from ₹1,217.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Total consolidated expenses also rose by 15.71 per cent to ₹1,289.7 crore, up from ₹1,114.6 crore year-on-year.
Earnings Per Share
Consolidated basic earnings per share increased to ₹15.08 for the quarter ended 30 September 2026, compared to ₹14.69 in the same period last year.
Board Decisions
The board approved the appointment of Bhudev Bhushan Giri as CEO-Designate for TCI Seaways Division and Senior Management Personnel, effective 27 October 2026. TCI also approved the issuance of secured, listed, and redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) for an aggregate amount not exceeding ₹300 crore through a private placement.
NCDs Listing
The NCDs will be listed on BSE Limited and/or National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The Executive Authorization Committee will finalise the stock exchange and other terms.
Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's filed financial results (standalone or consolidated, as applicable) and is intended solely for informational purposes.