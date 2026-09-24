Transport Corporation Of India Eyes Share Buyback, Board To Decide On September 29

TCI’s board will consider a share buyback on September 29. |

Mumbai: Transport Corporation of India Limited (TCI) has scheduled a board meeting for Tuesday, September 29, to consider a proposal to buy back its fully paid-up equity shares. The logistics company informed the BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India of the plan in a regulatory filing dated September 24.

Board Decision Pending

The board will consider and, if it agrees, approve the buyback proposal and related matters. The filing is an advance notice, not an approved buyback.

TCI has not disclosed a proposed buyback size, price, number of shares, method or record date. Those details would require a further announcement if the board approves the proposal.

A buyback allows a company to repurchase its own shares from eligible shareholders. Its terms determine eligibility and the process. Investors will therefore need to await the board's decision before assessing the potential offer. No shareholder action has been requested at this stage.

Regulatory Framework

TCI said the proposed transaction would be considered under the Companies Act, 2013, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, and other applicable laws. Its advance notice to the exchanges was issued under the listing regulations governing board meetings on such proposals.

Read Also Logistics firm TCI lines up Rs 250 cr capital expenditure for FY 2023: Official

The company trades under the symbol TCI on the NSE and scrip code 532349 on the BSE. It said the board meeting notice is also available on its website.

Trading Window Closed

TCI also said its trading window for dealing in company securities has closed with immediate effect. The closure will continue until 48 hours after the results of the board meeting for the second quarter of FY27, which ends on September 30, are announced.

Read Also TCI reports 94% rise in standalone PAT to Rs 78 cr in Dec 2021

The window will remain shut as the quarter ends. It did not provide a date for the quarterly results board meeting in this filing. The buyback proposal and the quarterly results are separate board matters, although the trading window closure covers the period described by TCI.

Disclaimer: This report is based on Transport Corporation of India’s exchange filing. The proposed buyback awaits board approval. Readers should assess official disclosures and seek professional advice before making investment decisions.