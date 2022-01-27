TCI reports 94% rise in standalone PAT to Rs 78 cr in Dec 2021

Integrated supply chain and logistics form TCI reported a 94 per cent year-on-year rise in standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 78 crore for the December 2021 quarter.

The company had posted a standalone PAT of Rs 40 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year, it said in a statement.

The company's revenue from operations during October-December 2021 rose 6.2 per cent y-o-y to Rs 759 crore, it said.

TCI Managing Director Vineet Agarwal said, ''The third quarter and nine months into the current financial year have been encouraging and in line with the positive business momentum in the country. All service offerings have performed well both on topline (revenue) and bottomline (profit) fronts.''

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 08:25 PM IST