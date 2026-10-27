 Indian Banks Entering Difficult Phase Amid Rising Deposit Costs, Higher Interest Expectations: Axis Bank CEO
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Indian Banks Entering Difficult Phase Amid Rising Deposit Costs, Higher Interest Expectations: Axis Bank CEO

Axis Bank CEO Amitabh Chaudhry warned that tighter liquidity, rising deposit costs and potential interest rate hikes could pressure Indian banks. Speaking at the BFSI Insight Summit 2026, he predicted slower credit growth in the second half but highlighted stronger capital buffers, improved provisioning and resilient demand for business loans

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 27, 2026, 05:05 PM IST
Indian Banks Entering Difficult Phase Amid Rising Deposit Costs, Higher Interest Expectations: Axis Bank CEO

India's banking sector faces growing pressure from tighter liquidity, rising deposit costs and expectations of higher interest rates, even as demand for loans remains strong, Axis Bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amitabh Chaudhry said on Monday.

Speaking at a media summit, Chaudhry highlighted the challenges banks face in balancing profitability, lending growth and risk management.

He said liquidity was initially expected to remain comfortable for two quarters following inflows of approximately $14.3 billion through the foreign currency non-resident (FCNR) deposit scheme.

However, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) subsequently absorbed part of the surplus, contributing to higher incremental deposit rates.

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Rising Interest Rates Could Slow Bank Credit Growth

Chaudhry warned that inflationary pressures, geopolitical uncertainty surrounding the West Asia conflict and expectations of interest rate increases could raise banks' funding costs.

Higher borrowing expenses could also affect loan demand and borrowers' repayment capacity.

He expects credit growth to moderate during the second half as favourable base effects from the first half diminish.

Nevertheless, several factors could support lending activity.

Longer working capital cycles, increased inventory requirements and higher procurement costs are creating additional financing needs for businesses.

Infrastructure spending, project finance demand and banking expansion into underserved markets could provide further opportunities.

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), improved borrower data and stronger credit assessment capabilities could also support lending.

Chaudhry emphasised that prudent risk management would remain essential as financial conditions tighten.

Despite emerging challenges, Chaudhry believes Indian banks are better equipped to withstand asset quality pressures than during the previous rapid credit expansion cycle.

He attributed this resilience to stronger capital positions, improved underwriting standards and higher provisioning levels.

According to Chaudhry, capital buffers are approximately 500 basis points higher than during the earlier cycle.

Provision coverage ratios have also improved substantially, rising from around 40-45% to 70-75% at most banks.

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